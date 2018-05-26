Thank you for your thoughts and prayers
The family of Hattie Prince Gibson acknowledges with grateful appreciation your expression of sympathy. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
The Prince & Gibson Family
