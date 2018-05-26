Library to close for Memorial Day
by Staff Reports | May 26, 2018 6:51 am
Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 2:58 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. The library will reopen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Book drop-off will be available during the closing.
