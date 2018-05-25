Summerton resident receives master’s from Clemson
by Staff Reports | May 25, 2018 8:15 pm
Last Updated: May 25, 2018 at 3:22 pm
Kristina R. Poston of Summerton received her master’s of science in historic preservation from Clemson University during May commencement exercises.
