Scott’s Branch State Championship Team Member VaQuan Wilder
by Submitted via Email | May 25, 2018 7:11 am
Last Updated: May 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm
As an influential member of last year’s Scott’s Branch state championship team, VaQuan Wilder once again repeats as an All-State participant in the pole vault.
