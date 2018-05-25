Pet of the Day: Alex

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 6:41 am

Alex is a 2-year-old male tri-color domestic shorthair cat. He is shy and timid at first but will come out of his shell once he knows you. He loves to be petted but is not a lap cat. He is current on his shots, has been neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. His siblings have all been adopted, but he is still waiting on his perfect home. Come visit this sweet boy and see if he is right for your family. A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning, is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.