Matterson repeats as an All-Star team member
by Submitted via Email | May 25, 2018 5:30 pm
Last Updated: May 25, 2018 at 3:02 pm
Robert Matterson is one of multiple Scott’s Branch athletes to repeat as a member of the All-State team. Matterson once again earned the honors as a participant of the 110 hurdles. He added first-time All-State honors in the 4X400 relay event.
