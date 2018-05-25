Locals graduate from Clemson
by Staff Reports | May 25, 2018 3:17 pm
Local residents graduated from Clemson University in spring 2018 commencement ceremonies, including Manning resident Mitchell R. Gardner III, with a bachelor of science in agricultural education; Summerton resident Aaron Bradley Crandall, with a bachelor of arts in English; and Turbeville residents John R. Byrd II, with a bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business, and Hanna Blake Driggers, with a bachelor of science in psychology.
