Locals graduate from Clemson

Local residents graduated from Clemson University in spring 2018 commencement ceremonies, including Manning resident Mitchell R. Gardner III, with a bachelor of science in agricultural education; Summerton resident Aaron Bradley Crandall, with a bachelor of arts in English; and Turbeville residents John R. Byrd II, with a bachelor of science in agricultural mechanization and business, and Hanna Blake Driggers, with a bachelor of science in psychology.