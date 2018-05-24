USC Sumter closed for Memorial Day
by Staff Reports | May 24, 2018 12:43 pm
Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 2:48 am
The University of South Carolina Sumter will be closed May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. The campus will reopen May 29.
by Staff Reports | May 24, 2018 12:43 pm
Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 2:48 am
The University of South Carolina Sumter will be closed May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. The campus will reopen May 29.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.