Scott’s Branch All-State athlete, Keondre Tappin
by Submitted via Email | May 24, 2018 4:46 pm
Last Updated: May 24, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Member of the State Championship team from Scott’s Branch High School and All-State athlete, Keondre Tappin, wins the 400 Meter Dash and is a 3-time winner in the 4X400 relay event.
comments » 1
Comment by Myra Pearson
May 24, 2018 at 18:10
Congrats to you
