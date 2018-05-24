ManningLive

Scott’s Branch All-State athlete, Keondre Tappin

by | May 24, 2018 4:46 pm

Last Updated: May 24, 2018 at 4:12 pm

Member of the State Championship team from Scott’s Branch High School and All-State athlete, Keondre Tappin, wins the 400 Meter Dash and is a 3-time winner in the 4X400 relay event.

  1. Comment by Myra Pearson

    May 24, 2018 at 18:10

    Congrats to you

