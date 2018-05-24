Memorial Day service in Turbeville

A Memorial Day service will be held at The Veterans’ Memorial on Main Street in Turbeville at 11 a.m. May 28. The Roll of Honor, for those East Clarendon veterans who gave their lives in service to our country, will be read and a wreath will be placed at the memorial in their honor.

The Ruritan Club and American Legion Post 132 of Turbeville and Post 149 of New Zion are sponsoring the program. We urge all citizens to attend to express their appreciation for the sacrifice of these veterans.

Col. (Ret) Larry W. Coker