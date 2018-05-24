Mary Bryant Barwick Hill

Mary Bryant Barwick Hill, 88, widow of Gordon Odell Hill, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at her home.

Born October 31, 1929, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Julius Ellison Bryant and the late Edith Ridgeway Bryant.

She is survived by two sons, David W. Barwick (Angie) of Summerton and G. Frank Barwick (Brenda) of Eastover; four daughters, Debra Lyons (Paul) and Joyce Barkley (Bruce), both of Sumter, Kathy Alford-Wilson (Butch) of Pinewood and Helen Lynch of Sumter; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; four sisters, Rose Burke (N.C.) of Pinewood, Ruby DuBose of Manning, Betty Wallace (John) of Georgetown and Raye Wallace (Russell) of Alcolu; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. John McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in the Bryant Family Cemetery, Juneburn Road, Manning.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter, Joyce Barkley, 2371 Stanford Drive, Sumter.

