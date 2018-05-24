Clarendon County Community Development Corporation is accepting applications

Last Updated: May 24, 2018 at 11:27 am

The Clarendon County Community Development Corporation is currently accepting applications for its Emergency Home Repair Program in Clarendon, Sumter and Lee counties. Also, the South Carolina State Housing Authority has issued an update that The Clarendon County CDC can now accept applications for mobile homes for the year 1989 and above. For the mobile homes, the client must own the property and have access to the title. Please call the CDC office at(803) 435.6639 and speak to Pamela Clavon-Brunson for additional information from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.