Church spotlight: Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church

Last Updated: May 24, 2018 at 3:42 pm

Reverend Dr. William T. Johnson graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dalzell, South Carolina, and entered Morris College in Sumter. He took one course per semester until graduating with a Bachelor’s in Theology in 1995. However, he began serving God and the community as a minister in 1979. Called to service in January, Johnson was ordained by Sumter Baptist Missionary and Education Association in September 1979, making him the first teenager to ever be ordained. In 1982, he was called to serve as the senior pastor of Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church and has served in that position for 36 years.

During his tenure with the church, Johnson has cared for his flock of more than 500 active members with home visits, hospital visits, counseling and advice. At the same time, he’s reached out to the entire community, often partnering with outside organizations to provide services and offer events to Summerton. The church offers its gymnasium to the community for birthdays, weddings and large gatherings at a modest fee. The most recent event was the Democratic Forum held May 10 by the Clarendon County Democratic Party.

Once per year, Taw Caw partners with Harvest Food Bank around Thanksgiving, passing out food to 100 families in the community. Johnson does not limit this to Taw Caw membership but serves the community as a whole.

Johnson wants to begin a series of educational classes and seminars for the public. As a minister, he reaches out to families when deaths occur, and he’s often discouraged with the lack of end-of-life planning he finds. He wants to have a seminar on insurance and funeral pre-planning to help residents prepare for stressful times.

Taw Caw has participated in health fairs in the past, and Johnson wants to create a series of health classes, some specifically for men, some for women. He would arrange for medical professionals to come in and speak on gender-specific health issues, providing a safe learning environment for those who don’t readily have access to medical professionals.

When the thousand year flood hit Clarendon County in 2015, Johnson went into action. The church opened its doors to the Red Cross and other ministry organizations. More than 50 college students arrived during their spring break to assist flood victims with rebuilding efforts. “In the evenings, community members came in to speak to the young people about Summerton and its rich heritage, which I thought was cool,” said Johnson. The Red Cross provided cots and performed an assessment on how quickly the gym could be readied to receive those affected by a disaster. As a result, Taw Caw was designated as an emergency shelter in the event of another natural disaster.

Johnson is excited about the Taw Caw youth ministry as well. While they have shown movies in the fellowship hall previously, they are looking to start up a regular movie night, to offer young people a safe place to spend an evening. With the addition of the gymnasium, their outreach has expanded. “That’s one reason we tied the gym to the church, so we can reach out to young people even more.”

Johnson and Taw Caw have partnered with Lost Angels Foundation, which works in Summerton with at-risk youth. The foundation was seeking a place for an after-school program, and Johnson opened the church to the group, allowing them to use the gym and the computers. He is thrilled to see the kids bringing their grades up. “Sometimes when they come in, they’re a little noisy and need to settle down, but it’s working, so it makes it all worth it.”

The church is partnered with the Clarendon County District 1 School Board of Trustees to become an evacuation center for the children in the event of a threat to the school. Johnson has provided the schools with keys to the church, so the children can be moved to safety as quickly as possible.

Taw Caw Missionary Baptist church holds Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., and it holds Bible Study groups on Wednesday at noon and at 7 p.m. Services are open to anyone who wishes to attend.