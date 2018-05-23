Scott’s Branch boy’s track team makes school history
by Submitted via Email | May 23, 2018 1:21 pm
The Scott’s Branch boy’s track team made school history on May 12 by achieving a back-to-back state track championship. However, it came down to the last event (4×400 meter relay) between the Scott’s Branch Eagles and the Military Magnet track team, to secure the win. In a near photo finish, Robert Matterson edged the Military Magnet runner. The boys won the Championship 96-93.
Comment by Alfreda M Richardson
May 23, 2018 at 13:57
Congratulations EAGLES!
