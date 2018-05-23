Notice from the Clarendon County Historical Society’s Museum

The Clarendon County Historical Society’s Museum located at 102 S. Brooks Street in Manning is proud to present an exhibit honoring all the World War II veterans of Clarendon County. The exhibit will be presented at 2 p.m. on May 27. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will consist of a Wall of Names of all 1,218 Clarendon County veterans; a wall of over 284 individual veterans’ pictures; pictures and names of all of Clarendon County’s Golden Boys; pictures of Clarendon County ladies who served in WW II, flags, weapons and historical facts. Our living veterans are invited to attend and be honored. The immediate family of all veterans will be introduced and will receive honorable recognition and a symbolic token of the occasion.

This exhibit is planned to pay honor to Clarendon County’s men and women who put their lives on the line in order that we may live without fear. It is The Year of the Veteran.