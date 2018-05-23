Gallery: Scott makes Opportunity Tour Stop in D.C.

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 12:29 am

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) joined Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) in Southeast Washington, D.C., Tuesday to meet with local residents and business leaders as part of Scott’s National Opportunity Tour. Scott and Norton were joined by members of the community and discussed solutions and initiatives geared toward increasing access to opportunity. Washington D.C.’s Attorney General Karl A. Racine and representatives from Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office were in attendance. Scott’s Investing in Opportunity Act (IIOA), which was passed late last year as part of the tax reform, was a focus of discussion. The stops included a roundtable discussion, visits to several local businesses, and remarks on the IIOA and Scott’s overall agenda that is focused on promoting job creation and economic growth in local communities.

Scott first launched his National Opportunity Tour in his hometown of North Charleston this past March and since then has also traveled to Miami, Florida where he teamed up with Sen. Marco Rubio to visit several high-potential locations in the south Florida region.