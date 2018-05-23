Gallery 1: Career Center students inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 1:22 am

Twenty-six high school students from Clarendon County were welcomed into the F.E. DuBose Career Center chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during its spring induction held May 8.

Career Center Interim Director Lisa Justice said that highlights of the program included the traditional candle-lighting ceremony and a special message from Central Carolina Technical College Career and College Coach Michael Finkley.

Students from East Clarendon, Manning and Scott’s Branch high schools participated

In order to be considered for membership, candidates must have a grade average of an A in his or her career and technical education classes taken at F.E. DuBose Career Center as well as a teacher recommendation.

Founded in Greenville more than 30 years ago, the NTHS now has more than 4,000 chapters nationwide, with 350 in South Carolina.

“The F.E. DuBose organization is considered one of the top in the state and the fourth oldest in the country,” according to advisor Jean Shaw.

“The candle-lighting presentation acknowledges the seven characteristics each inductee must uphold, including knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership,” said Shaw in a release. “Each characteristic is also included in the pledge of membership.”

Finkley told students that they can do anything with the right amount of strength and courage.

“Proving other people wrong is one of my favorite things to do,” he said. Know your worth, and do the walk.”

Justice and Shaw presented Finkley with an honorary membership in the National Technical Honor Society at the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

Shaw and fellow advisor LaTosha Hill plan an induction ceremony twice each school year. Second-year members are part of the leadership team for the group. Inductees included Dominique Bell, Dy’Azia Billie , Jania Blackwell, Ja’Ron Brown, Haley Clark, Ebony Cooper, Dontae Downey, Horton Gibson, Lillian Gilliard, Talaysia Hill, Jaylen Kenon, Bryant Lawson, Ty’Sheria Logan, Shelton Mazyck, Aliyah McCleod, Antonio Pearson, Zion Phillips, Jasmin, Ragin, Niaja Robinson, Justin Rojoas, Precious Scarborough, Harshil Shuh, Cierra Tevis, Darius Way and Jennifer Welch.

Second-year members include Deavion Johns, Taylor Mouzon, Jazlyn Pearson, William Shaw, Chad Smith, Jailah Smith and Vaquan Wilder.