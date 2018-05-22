Today in History: May 22

192 – Dong Zhuo is assassinated by his adopted son Lü Bu.

760 – Fourteenth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

853 – A Byzantine fleet sacks and destroys undefended Damietta in Egypt.

1176 – The Hashshashin (Assassins) attempt to assassinate Saladin near Aleppo.

1200 – King John of England and King Philip II of France sign the Treaty of Le Goulet.

1246 – Henry Raspe is elected anti-king of the Kingdom of Germany in opposition to Conrad IV.

1254 – Serbian King Stefan Uroš I and the Republic of Venice sign a peace treaty.

1370 – Brussels massacre: Several Jews are murdered and the rest of the Jewish community is banished from Brussels.

1377 – Pope Gregory XI issues five papal bulls to denounce the doctrines of English theologian John Wycliffe.

1455 – Start of the Wars of the Roses: At the First Battle of St Albans, Richard, Duke of York, defeats and captures King Henry VI of England.

1520 – The massacre at the festival of Tóxcatl takes place during the Fall of Tenochtitlan, resulting in turning the Aztecs against the Spanish.[1]

1570 – The first atlas, Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, is published with 70 maps.

1629 – Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II and Danish King Christian IV sign the Treaty of Lübeck ending Danish intervention in the Thirty Years’ War.

1762 – Sweden and Prussia sign the Treaty of Hamburg.

1762 – Trevi Fountain is officially completed and inaugurated in Rome by Pope Clement XIII.

1804 – The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1809 – On the second and last day of the Battle of Aspern-Essling (near Vienna, Austria), Napoleon I is repelled by an enemy army for the first time.

1816 – A mob in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, England, riots concerning high unemployment and rising grain costs spreads to Ely the next day.

1819 – SS Savannah leaves port at Savannah, Georgia, United States, on a voyage to become the first steamship to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

1840 – The penal transportation of British convicts to the New South Wales colony is abolished.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1849 – Future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is issued a patent for an invention to lift boats, making him the only U.S. President to ever hold a patent.

1856 – Congressman Preston Brooks of South Carolina severely beats Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts with a cane in the hall of the United States Senate for a speech Sumner had made regarding Southerners and slavery.

1863 – American Civil War: Union forces begin the Siege of Port Hudson which lasts 48 days, the longest siege in U.S. military history.

1864 – American Civil War: After ten weeks, the Union Army’s Red River Campaign ends in failure.

1872 – Reconstruction Era: President Ulysses S. Grant signs the Amnesty Act into law, restoring full civil and political rights to all but about 500 Confederate sympathizers.

1900 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their “Flying-Machine”.

1915 – Lassen Peak erupts with a powerful force, the only volcano besides Mount St. Helens to erupt in the contiguous U.S. during the 20th century.

1915 – Three trains collide in the Quintinshill rail disaster near Gretna Green, Scotland, killing 227 people and injuring 246.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek replaces the communists in Kuomintang China.

1927 – Near Xining, China, an 8.3 earthquake causes 200,000 deaths in one of the world’s most destructive earthquakes.

1939 – World War II: Germany and Italy sign the Pact of Steel.

1941 – During the Anglo-Iraqi War, British troops take Fallujah.

1942 – Mexico enters World War II, joining the Allies.

1943 – Joseph Stalin disbands the Comintern.

1947 – Cold War: The Truman Doctrine goes into effect, aiding Turkey & Greece.

1957 – South Africa’s government approves of racial separation in universities.

1958 – The 1958 riots in Ceylon become a watershed in the race relations of various ethnic communities of Sri Lanka. The total deaths is estimated at 300, mostly Tamils.

1960 – The Great Chilean earthquake, measuring 9.5 on the moment magnitude scale, hits southern Chile, becoming the most powerful earthquake ever recorded.

1962 – Continental Airlines Flight 11 crashes after bombs explode on board.

1963 – Greek left-wing politician Grigoris Lambrakis is shot in an assassination attempt, and dies five days later.

1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson launches the Great Society.

1967 – Egypt closes the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping.

1967 – L’Innovation department store in Brussels, Belgium, burns down, resulting in 323 dead or missing and 150 injured, the most devastating fire in Belgian history.

1968 – The nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion sinks with 99 men aboard, 400 miles southwest of the Azores.

1969 – Apollo 10’s lunar module flies within 8.4 nautical miles (16 km) of the moon’s surface.

1972 – Ceylon adopts a new constitution, becoming a republic and changing its name to Sri Lanka, and joins the Commonwealth of Nations.

1972 – Over 400 women in Derry, Northern Ireland attack the offices of Sinn Féin following the shooting by the Irish Republican Army of a young British soldier on leave.

1987 – Hashimpura massacre occurs in Meerut, India.

1987 – First ever Rugby World Cup kicks off with New Zealand playing Italy at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

1990 – North and South Yemen are unified to create the Republic of Yemen.

1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia join the United Nations.

1994 – A worldwide trade embargo against Haiti goes into effect to punish its military rulers for not reinstating the country’s ousted elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

1996 – The Burmese military regime jails 71 supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi in a bid to block a pro-democracy meeting.

1998 – A U.S. federal judge rules that U.S. Secret Service agents can be compelled to testify before a grand jury concerning the Lewinsky scandal involving President Bill Clinton.

2000 – In Sri Lanka, over 150 Tamil rebels are killed over two days of fighting for control in Jaffna.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2010 – Air India Express Boeing 737 crashes over a cliff upon landing at Mangalore, India, killing 158 of 166 people on board, becoming the worst crash involving a Boeing 737.

2010 – Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Uefa Champions League final in Madrid, Spain to become the first, and so far only, Italian team to win the historic treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League). Their arch-rivals Juventus would have equalled this record in 2015&2017, but they were beaten in both Uefa Champions League finals by Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

2011 – An EF5 tornado strikes Joplin, Missouri, killing 162 people and wreaking $2.8 billion in damages, the costliest and seventh-deadliest single tornado in U.S. history.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).

2014 – General Prayut Chan-o-cha becomes interim leader of Thailand in a military coup d’état, following six months of political turmoil.

2014 – An explosion occurs in Ürümqi, capital of China’s far-western Xinjiang region, resulting in at least 43 deaths and 91 injuries.

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.

2017 – Twenty-two people are killed at an Ariana Grande concert in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.