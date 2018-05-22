The CCMGA presents special award

Pictured left to right are Master Gardeners: Larry Arlen, Marie Land, Michael Haynes, Bill Robinson, Kay Kirkpatrick and Ginny Honea.

The Clarendon County Master Gardener Association presented Mr. Michael Haynes, FFA advisor for 33 years at Manning High School, with a gift certificate in honor of his retirement and in appreciation for his many years of support and assistance with the CCMGA projects.