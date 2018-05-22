Shante Evett Simmons
by Staff Reports | May 22, 2018 2:33 pm
Shante Evett Simmons died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at her home.
Born Aug. 5, 1985, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Henry and Lillie Mae Hammett Simmons.
The family will receive friend from 2-8 p.m. daily at the home, 1889 House Road in Summerton.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.