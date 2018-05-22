Shante Evett Simmons

Shante Evett Simmons died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at her home.

Born Aug. 5, 1985, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Henry and Lillie Mae Hammett Simmons.

The family will receive friend from 2-8 p.m. daily at the home, 1889 House Road in Summerton.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.