Pet of the Day: Buffet

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 6:08 am

Buffet is a 1.5-year-old female, black, domestic short hair cat. She is very curious and loves attention. She is current on her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. If you’re interested in this sweet girl, you can fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.