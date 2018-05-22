Morning Weather: Tuesday, May 22
by Staff Reports | May 22, 2018 5:48 am
Last Updated: May 22, 2018 at 8:49 am
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.