Morning Weather: Tuesday, May 22

Last Updated: May 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.