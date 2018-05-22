Master Gardeners present special award to Coach Haynes
by Submitted via Email | May 22, 2018 11:57 am
Pictured left to right are Master Gardeners: Larry Arlen, Marie Land, Michael Haynes, Bill Robinson, Kay Kirkpatrick and Ginny Honea.
The Clarendon County Master Gardeners Association presented Manning High School FFA Advisor Michael Haynes with a gift certificate in honor of his retirement after 33 years of service and in appreciation for his many years of support and assistance with the Clarendon County Master Gardeners’ various projects.
