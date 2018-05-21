Union County man charged with solicitation of a minor

Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 9:23 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest Monday of Maurice Travon Bonham, 24, of Buffalo, on one charge connected to the solicitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Mauldin Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest, respectively.

Investigators state Bonham allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a minor.

Bonham was arrested May 17, and was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.