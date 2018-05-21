NRA backs McMaster, Wilson for SC Republican Primary

Officials with the National Rifle Association announced Monday that incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson have the organization’s full support going into the June Republican primaries.

“Attorney General Alan Wilson has always been a strong defender of states’ rights and the rule of law,” reads a release from the NRA Political Victory Fund. “That is why the NRA is standing with him as he seeks re-election. On behalf of our nearly 6 million members across the country, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund is proud to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson for re-election in South Carolina.”

The release said that McMaster and Wilson had a proven track record of support for the 2nd Amendment.

“McMaster and Wilson have each earned ‘A’ ratings from the NRA-PVF for the June 12 Republican Primary election,” the release states. “An ‘A’ rating is reserved for a pro-gun lawmaker who has a demonstrated record of support on 2nd Amendment issues.”

In a letter sent to members, the organization stated: