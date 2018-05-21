NRA backs McMaster, Wilson for SC Republican Primary
by Staff Reports | May 21, 2018 1:47 pm
Officials with the National Rifle Association announced Monday that incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson have the organization’s full support going into the June Republican primaries.
“Attorney General Alan Wilson has always been a strong defender of states’ rights and the rule of law,” reads a release from the NRA Political Victory Fund. “That is why the NRA is standing with him as he seeks re-election. On behalf of our nearly 6 million members across the country, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund is proud to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson for re-election in South Carolina.”
The release said that McMaster and Wilson had a proven track record of support for the 2nd Amendment.
“McMaster and Wilson have each earned ‘A’ ratings from the NRA-PVF for the June 12 Republican Primary election,” the release states. “An ‘A’ rating is reserved for a pro-gun lawmaker who has a demonstrated record of support on 2nd Amendment issues.”
In a letter sent to members, the organization stated:
- “Wilson has worked to expand the rights of law-abiding gun owners by using his position to advocate for national concealed carry reciprocity. This important legislation would ensure that the ability of South Carolinians to carry concealed does not end at the state line.”
- “Both McMaster and Wilson believe hunting is a valuable tool for wildlife management and conservation. They have both rejected expanded licensing and registration schemes and so-called ‘universal’ background checks, which require federal government approval for transferring firearms between lifelong friends and family members.”
- “We can count on Henry McMaster and Alan Wilson to stand up for our constitutional freedoms in South Carolina. On behalf of the NRA’s nearly six million members, we want to thank Henry and Alan for their steadfast support of the Second Amendment and urge all NRA members, gun owners and sportsmen in South Carolina to vote Henry McMaster for governor and Alan Wilson for attorney general in the Republican primary election on June 12.”
