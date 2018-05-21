High speed chase ends near Summerton
by Staff Reports | May 21, 2018 9:38 am
Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended a suspect who led them on what Sheriff Tim Baxley called a brief car chase Monday morning.
Manninglive.com is awaiting further information, but Baxley said the suspect was driving a vehicle that was tagged as allegedly stolen out of Florida. He said the suspect led deputies through Summerton and was caught on Silver Road.
