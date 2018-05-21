Florida man charged after chase

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida man with failure to stop for a blue light after a 25-mile chase through Clarendon County Monday morning.

Robert Charles Tock, 31, of Hermosa, Florida, was reportedly driving near the 123 southbound mile-marker on Interstate 95 when deputies initiated a traffic stop. Tock allegedly made for the 122 southbound exit before crossing back over onto the Interstate and heading to the 119 southbound mile-marker, riding down through Paxville and on U.S. 15 South to Summerton and then back to Manning.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said the man suspect was finally detained on Silver Road between Manning and Summerton.

He added that a plate check of the vehicle showed it was allegedly stolen out of Florida.