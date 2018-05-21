Clarendon 2 to meet an hour earlier Tuesday
by Staff Reports | May 21, 2018 2:44 pm
Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 1:55 pm
Clarendon School District 2’s Board of Trustees will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 15 Major Drive in Manning.
