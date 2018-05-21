ManningLive

Clarendon 2 to meet an hour earlier Tuesday

by | May 21, 2018 2:44 pm

Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 1:55 pm

Clarendon School District 2’s Board of Trustees will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 15 Major Drive in Manning.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live