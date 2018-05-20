Pet of the Day: Xena

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 4:24 am

Xena is a 3-year-old female, brown-and-black, boxer-mastiff mix. She is 77 pounds of pure love. She doesn’t do well in a kennel but is a sweetheart when given attention. She is current on her vaccinations, has been spayed and is heart worm negative. Her adoption fee is $125. Stop by and meet this sweet girl today. A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.