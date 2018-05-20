Morris College student travels to DC for program

Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 2:53 am

Morris College sophomore Kenton Kelley is an alumnus of the Communities in Schools program, who recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the program. A native of Charleston, Kenton was first introduced to Communities in Schools in eighth grade and really began to understand the value of the program upon entering high school. Kenton credits Communities in Schools-Charleston for not only helping him get into college but for making him realize he could go and thrive in college.

During his time in Washington, D.C., Kelley met with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), as a representative of the Alumni Leadership Advisory Committee. He took time explaining to them the goals of Communities in Schools and asking them to pledge financial support.

“Communities in Schools is truly ‘All in for Kids,'” Kelley said affirming the organization’s current campaign, “and inspired me to be the person I am today.”

Kelley will return to Morris College in the fall as a Political Science major with aspirations of becoming a Democratic candidate for congress in the future.