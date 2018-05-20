Joye recognized for 20 years as Recreation director
by Submitted by Reader | May 20, 2018 7:11 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized Clarendon County Recreation Department Director LeBon Joye for 20 years of service to the county on Monday night. Joye was unable to be present for the recognition, but will be presented with a certificate acknowledging his service to the county, along with a clock.
