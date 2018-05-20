County Council recognizes Peace Officers, hears from local agencies

Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr. and fellow council members declared May 15 at Police Officers’ Memorial Day during the body’s regular monthly meeting held Monday in Manning.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the County Council of

Clarendon County directs that all flags on county buildings be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2018, in recognition of Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and in memory of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and to honor those law enforcers presently serving the community,” said Stewart, reading the county’s proclamation.