County Council recognizes Peace Officers, hears from local agencies
by Laura Stone | May 20, 2018 9:26 am
Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr. and fellow council members declared May 15 at Police Officers’ Memorial Day during the body’s regular monthly meeting held Monday in Manning.
Clarendon County directs that all flags on county buildings be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2018, in recognition of Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and in memory of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and to honor those law enforcers presently serving the community,” said Stewart, reading the county’s proclamation.
- Other business discussed during council’s regular meeting included:
Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments Workforce Development Program spokeswoman Aretha Clark came before council, discussing the economic advantages the county could see through the creation and retention of jobs and increasing incomes through education and job training. Benefits to adults, displaced workers and out-of-school youths looking for job placements, as well as benefits to local and state-wide business were mentioned. Case studies were provided to showcase successful interventions.
- Clarendon County Controller Lynden Anthony offered a review of the county’s financial report through May. He said it is on point for ad valorem tax collections, although non-tax revenues are down a bit. He said a few departments had exceeded their budgets for fiscal year 2017-18 to date, but the excesses were expected and have been taken into account. He said he expects to finish the fiscal year at or below what’s expected, according to the county’s planned budget for 2017-18.
- Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson told council members that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Phase IB project is currently in line for testing and flushing for the tank on S.C. 260. Necessary documentation is being compiled for the USDA Phase II bidding. Permits for USDA Phase IIA are in hand, and it should be online soon. This unit will service Lakeshore Drive to Wyboo subdivision. The Eagle Point Connector is currently in design phase. Paving of Home on the Green Subdivision should begin the week of May 14 or May 21, and the paving process for Powell Circle in Turbeville will begin after June 1.
