by Submitted via Email | May 20, 2018 7:11 am
Last Updated: May 18, 2018 at 5:13 pm
The Common Pleas Jury term of court scheduled for Clarendon County the week of May 21, 2018 has been canceled. Jurors summoned for that term will not have to appear for Jury duty on Monday, morning May 21, 2018.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.