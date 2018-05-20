2 Clarendon natives graduate from Citadel

Two Clarendon residents were among about 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets who accepted diplomas May 5 during commencement ceremonies at The Citadel.

Drew Edwards of Summerton and Charles Walker of Manning both received bachelor of science in business administration degrees.

