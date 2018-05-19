Tobias, Sawyer united in marriage

Jennifer Ashley Tobias of Manning and David J.B. Sawyer of Portland, Maine, were united in marriage 5:30 p.m. May 5, 2018, at Springdale House and Gardens in West Columbia.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. James Franklin Tobias Jr. of Manning and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Doster of Lexington, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. McNally of Manning. The bride graduated from College of Charleston and is currently employed with Palmetto Health-University of South Carolina Pediatric Endocrinology.

The groom is the son of Mr. John Sawyer and Mrs. Pamela Stanton of New Haven, Connecticut, and Mrs. Marie Barnstead O’Brien and the late Mr. James Joseph O’Brien of Lexington, Massachusetts, and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gilmon Sawyer of Exeter, New Hampshire. The groom is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and is currently employed with Beverage South.

Mrs. Sarah Fleming McLester and Mr. Charles Martin officiated at the ceremony. Music was provided by University of South Carolina School of Music graduate students.

Given in marriage by her father and step-father, the bride wore a lace ball gown with a long row of buttons down the back and a lace border at the hemline. Flowers were provided by Flowers de Linda’s of Manning and included silk magnolia blooms and an assortment of roses and peonies which complimented the magnolia blooms.

James F. Tobias III served as merman of honor. Bridesmaids included Mary Beth Charles, Mary White Stith, Madeline White, Kathy Chung and Kara Hoffman. Madeline Sawyer, daughter of the groom, served as flower girl.

Harry Stokes served as best man. Groomsmen included John Sawyer, Katherine Stokes, Eric White and Chad Miles. Ushers included Lance Helms, Josh Taylor, Andrew Shaday. Nicholas Sawyer, son of the groom, served as junior groomsman.

The reception was held at Springdale House and Gardens.