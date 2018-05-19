Send us your Birdfest pictures
by Staff Reports | May 19, 2018 12:37 pm
Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm
Birdfest is going on this weekend, and we want you to send us your selfies and other pictures from the annual event. Send to editorial@manninglive.com with all relevant information (full names of those pictured and where y’all are from). Pictures will be posted on a first-come, first-served basis.
No comments yet.
