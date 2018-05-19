Reardon named to All-Star softball team

East Clarendon High School senior Abby Reardon was named this week to the South Carolina All-Star Softball Team for the 2018 season. She and fellow Lady Wolverine Caitlin Timmons will play for the South 1A, 2A and 5A team.

