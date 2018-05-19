Pet of the Day: Emmy

Emmy is a female brown tabby domestic shorthair cat who is 2 years old. She is shy at times, and all she needs is the right home with one-on-one attention. She is current on all of her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.