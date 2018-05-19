Governor lauds Trump’s new Title X rule
by Submitted via Email | May 19, 2018 4:50 pm
Gov. Henry McMaster Friday released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s new rule on Title X regarding funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
“President Trump’s executive action today reaffirms our belief that taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. That’s why, last year, I directed state agencies to stop providing state or local funds to abortion clinics.
There are a variety of agencies, clinics, and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women’s health and family planning services without performing abortions.”
