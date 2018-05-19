ManningLive

Demery named District 1 Employee of the Month

by | May 19, 2018 6:30 pm

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 3:32 am

Clarendon School District 1 school resource officer Shante Demary, center, was recognized as the district’s Employee of the Month during the District 1 Board of Trustees’ regular meeting this month. He is shown here with Superintendent Barbara Ragin-Champagne, left, and Sheriff Tim Baxley, right.

