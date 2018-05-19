Ard will not return to East Clarendon

East Clarendon High School softball coach Lisa Ard said Friday that she will not be back for a 10th season with the Lady Wolverines.

Ard, who led the team to two State Championship Titles in 2013 and 2017 and to five state finals appearances in six years, did not say where she will coach instead.

The Lady Wolverines ended their hopes of a repeat of last year’s state win on Wednesday with a loss to Lewisville.

Ard has coached nine seasons at East Clarendon and 30 seasons overall, according to the Florence Morning News’ Scott Chancey.