Ard will not return to East Clarendon
by Staff Reports | May 19, 2018 12:37 am
East Clarendon High School softball coach Lisa Ard said Friday that she will not be back for a 10th season with the Lady Wolverines.
Ard, who led the team to two State Championship Titles in 2013 and 2017 and to five state finals appearances in six years, did not say where she will coach instead.
The Lady Wolverines ended their hopes of a repeat of last year’s state win on Wednesday with a loss to Lewisville.
Ard has coached nine seasons at East Clarendon and 30 seasons overall, according to the Florence Morning News’ Scott Chancey.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.