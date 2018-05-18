Morning Weather: Friday, May 18

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.