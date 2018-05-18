Letter: World trying to keep God out of our lives

The world is trying to keep God out of all our lives.

I thought we could use a little encouragement. Hope someone is blessed by this lyric.

“I got grace and peace. I got a whole lot of love. Got blessings from Heaven coming down from above. My heart is full of joy, happiness and gladness My Lord Jesus loves me, ain’t got no sadness. My Lord provides, blesses me every day.. He forgives me of all my sin. He washes me clean. Works miracles in my life, like I ain’t never seen. If you are having trouble, don’t you worry, don’t you cry. Because we are loved by the God most high. Praise be to the Lord, to God be the glory. If you haven’t heard about Jesus, let me tel you the story.

Born of the Virgin Mary, died on the cross for our sin. Rose up to Heaven, coming back again. Hold your head high. Look for him in the air. When He comes back, hope to meet you all there.

ROBERT SMALL

Greeleyville