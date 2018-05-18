Letter: Dems should look more closely at candidates

As a concerned citizen of Clarendon County, I don’t understand why the Clarendon County Democratic Party continues to keep an unqualified candidate on the ballot for coroner.

I went online to check the candidate’s affidavit that was filled out when filing as a candidate. The box that is checked states they have a BA degree and one year of death investigation experience.

I have checked with the South Carolina Corner’s Association and was told that being an administrative assistant does not constitute death investigation experience. During the forum at the Taw Caw Baptist Church, it was brought up that the candidate has never been a deputy coroner.

It was also brought up at the forum that the candidate plans to take a five day class in St. Louis, but the South Carolina Coroner’s Association states that this does not constitute ABMDI Certification.

I hope the citizens of Clarendon County aren’t faced with the same thing that happened in Sumter County and having to deal with a major court case.

DENNIS KROPF

Manning