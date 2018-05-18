Council recognizes Murray for 10 years
by Staff Reports | May 18, 2018 8:25 am
Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant Georgette Murray was recognized Monday night by Clarendon County Council for 10 years of service. Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr. and Administrator David Epperson presented Murray with a certificate and a 10-year pin.
