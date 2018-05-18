Last Updated: May 18, 2018 at 10:38 am

MANNING – Robert Lawrence Vail, 75, formerly of Kingsley, PA, husband of Helen Ann Whitney Vail, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born April 20, 1943, in Montdale, PA, he was a son of the late Lawrence Sumner Vail and the late Mildred Whitehead Vail. He was a US Air Force veteran, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper, a Mason and a member of Santee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Kevin Donald Rowlands of Melbourne, FL; three daughters, Rhonda Smith (Steven) of Harford, PA, Robin Vail Smith (Jason) of Blythewood and Kelly Vail Floyd (James) of Lake City; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd Vail (Clara) of New Jersey; and a sister, Ruth Roderick of Dickson City, PA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org