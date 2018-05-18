3 charged with Summerton man’s murder, another’s attempted murder

Officials with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon the arrest of three individuals connected with an alleged murder and attempted murder in late April.

Clarendon County Interim Coroner Bucky Mock said that Jermaine Fitts was found dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on Bald Eagle Road in Summerton. Christopher Huggins was also injured in the incident, according to Sheriff Tim Baxley.

Mock said that Fitts died from gunshot wounds, with the majority of fatal injuries to his chest area.

Those arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in the incident included Tyrell Shawndell Lawson, 28, of Davis Station; Jaquante Baxter, 19, of Pinewood; and Tonnie Leon Lawson Jr., 27, of Summerton.

“These subjects were taken into custody with the assistance of the Manning Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services,” said Baxley. “This investigation continues to be ongoing.”

Anyone with information related to these alleged charges is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.