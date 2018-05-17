Ruth Yvonne McFadden Howard
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | May 17, 2018 9:30 am
LARGO, Maryland – Ruth Yvonne McFadden Howard, 80, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Doctor Hospital in Lanham, Maryland.
Born May 18, 1937, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late John Wheller and Virginia Leck McFadden Fulton.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
