Ruth Yvonne McFadden Howard

LARGO, Maryland – Ruth Yvonne McFadden Howard, 80, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Doctor Hospital in Lanham, Maryland.

Born May 18, 1937, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late John Wheller and Virginia Leck McFadden Fulton.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.