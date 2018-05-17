Morning Weather: Thursday, May 17
by Staff Reports | May 17, 2018 5:08 am
Last Updated: May 17, 2018 at 9:10 am
Showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 83. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
