Manning high school alumnus wins Clemson University award

Last Updated: May 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

John Tricoche was recently identified as the 2018 recipient of the Agricultural Education Program Outstanding Senior Award at Clemson University. Tricoche, a May 2018 Agricultural Education graduate of Clemson University, is the son of Jajaira Tricoche and Gabriel Calderon of Manning.

“John was a very active student in our program, serving as the Vice president of the Clemson Collegiate FFA chapter, and a member of the Alpha Tau Alpha professional honor society for Ag Ed”, according to Dr. Philip M. Fravel, professor of Agricultural Education and program coordinator. “John managed a balance of academic success and a management position with Starbuck’s Coffee in addition to pursuing minors in Horticulture and Biological Sciences as a Clemson student.”

Tricoche completed a semester of student teaching at Belton-Honea Path High School and has accepted a fulltime agricultural teaching position in the Sumter County school system for the 2018-19 school year.